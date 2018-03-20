Commemorative Bhutan baby prince banknotes to be sold in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Limited-edition banknotes commemorating the birth of Bhutan's crown prince Jigme will be sold in Singapore from this Friday (Mar 23), the Singapore Mint said on Tuesday.

The prince, whose full name is Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, celebrated his second birthday last month. He was born on Feb 5, 2016 to Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.



The notes have a face value of Ngultrum 100 (S$2.02) and will be sold at S$25 each, according to the Singapore Mint, which is the appointed marketing agent for Bhutan's Royal Monetary Authority.

There are 1 million pieces available worldwide with a "limited allocation" to the Singapore market, it added.

The notes can be purchased from Singapore Mint's e-store and its retail outlets at Chinatown Point, City Square Mall and Suntec City as well as the company's head office at Teban Gardens Crescent.

As part of a promotion to mark the Singapore Mint’s 50th anniversary, the notes will be sold at S$15 each during the Singapore International Coin Fair from Mar 23 to 25 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

This promotion is only available for the first 1,000 pieces purchased each day of the coin fair and is limited to five pieces per customer on a first-come, first-served basis, the Singapore Mint added.

In 2008, the Singapore Mint was appointed to mint commemorative coins for the coronation of King Jigme. In 2011, it also marketed commemorative banknotes for the king's wedding with Queen Jetsun.

