BI leaving popular K-pop band iKON after drug allegations

The singer says he’s “ashamed and apologetic” and intends to “humbly self-reflect” on his mistake.

iKON member BI has announced that he will be leaving the K-pop band following a report from South Korean news agency Dispatch that he had attempted to buy illegal drugs.

According to Soompi, BI announced his departure on Instagram, with the following statement: “This is Kim Han Bin. First, I would like to sincerely apologise for stirring up trouble due to my tremendously inappropriate actions.”

He added: “It is true that I wanted to rely on something that I shouldn’t have had any interest in due to going through a hard and painful time. However, I was too scared and fearful to do it.

“Even so, I am so ashamed and apologetic to fans who were greatly disappointed and hurt because of my wrong words and actions. I intend to humbly self-reflect on my mistake and leave the team. Once again, I bow my head down and sincerely apologise to fans and the members. I apologise.”

The Dispatch report on Jun 12 revealed that BI had attempted to buy marijuana and LSD in 2016 from a man identified only as A.

It also ran several KakaoTalk exchanges between BI and A that showed the singer asking question such as should he buy the drugs in bulk, and if there was a discount if A bought the drugs instead.

iKON officially debuted in 2015 and has released two studio albums.