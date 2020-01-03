BIGBANG announce 2020 comeback, to perform at Coachella music festival

The K-pop group is back after a two-year hiatus – and they will be the second consecutive big K-pop group to perform at the famous event after Blackpink in 2019.

Hit K-pop group BIGBANG is making a comeback in 2020 after a two-year hiatus.

The announcement was made on Friday (Jan 3) by vocalist Taeyang, who posted a photo on Instagram of the 2020 Coachella artiste lineup.

According to the lineup, BIGBANG is set to perform at Coachella on Apr 10 and April 17 alongside stars like Rage Against The Machine, Calvin Harris and Charlie XCX.

The star-studded festival in California is also set to feature Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Jessie Reyez. Mika and Travis Scott.

BIGBANG won't be the only K-pop group to perform this year. Alternative hip-hop group Epik High, which performed in 2016, is back and will also be performing on April 12 and 19. Last year, Blackpink made history by being the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella.

Much has happened since the popular group’s last concert as part of their Last Dance tour in Seoul in 2017.

Last year, BIGBANG’s youngest member Seungri left the group and resigned from the entertainment business amid investigations into the high-profile Burning Sun scandal.

In 2017, the star of hip hop ballad Wedding Dress Taeyang was married to actress Min Hyo-rin. That same year, rapper T.O.P, who also shared a Coachella photo on his Instagram, was arrested for drug use and later hospitalised for a drug overdose.

To date, all members of BIGBANG have completed their mandatory military service.

