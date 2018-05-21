Billboard Music Awards: The fashion takedown
Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Christina Aguilera and more. CNA Lifestyle takes an irreverent look at the night’s sartorial hits and misses. Okay, just the misses.
SINGAPORE: The pop stars came out to shine at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (Monday morning, Singapore time). And, happily, some of their stylists brought delightfully terrible clothes with them.
On the red carpet, Taylor Swift draped herself in Versace, Jennifer Lopez slithered in Roberto Cavalli, Bebe Rexha popped in Christian Siriano, Dua Lipa turned back the clock to when Dynasty was prime-time TV with French designer Alexandre Vauthier – all to varying degrees of success, all highly entertaining.
Inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars won big, while an impressive roster of performers took to the stage, including Korean boyband and winner of Top Social Artist BTS, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and 90s legends Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue.
For your entertainment, CNA Lifestyle takes a tongue-on-cheek look at the celebrity fashion that didn’t win so big.