Billboard Music Awards: The fashion takedown

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Christina Aguilera and more. CNA Lifestyle takes an irreverent look at the night’s sartorial hits and misses. Okay, just the misses.

SINGAPORE: The pop stars came out to shine at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (Monday morning, Singapore time). And, happily, some of their stylists brought delightfully terrible clothes with them.

On the red carpet, Taylor Swift draped herself in Versace, Jennifer Lopez slithered in Roberto Cavalli, Bebe Rexha popped in Christian Siriano, Dua Lipa turned back the clock to when Dynasty was prime-time TV with French designer Alexandre Vauthier – all to varying degrees of success, all highly entertaining.

Inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars won big, while an impressive roster of performers took to the stage, including Korean boyband and winner of Top Social Artist BTS, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and 90s legends Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue.

For your entertainment, CNA Lifestyle takes a tongue-on-cheek look at the celebrity fashion that didn’t win so big.

Nick Jonas found a gig as a bouncer at a strip club, apparently. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/SNVcOMPsjg — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018





Bebe Rexha in Christian Siriano, paying homage to the dinosaur that killed Newman in Jurassic Park. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/BTfVUdKasJ — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018





Christina Aguilera is wearing fabric. We’re hoping to see the finished garment at next year’s Billboard Music Awards. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/NQk7c8hWw2 — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018





I don’t know about you, but Taylor Swift is feeling forty-twooo. Her powder pink Versace is looking far too old on her – just like her shtick. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/04nX9LmuJl — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018





No, the woman on the left isn’t the first Asian actress to play comic book supervillain Venom. That’s Cheryl James – as in the Salt in Salt-n-Pepa. #PushedItTooFar #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0IBM8umNiz — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018





Jennifer Lopez is wearing the inside of a pimp’s Cadillac. No, she’s really wearing Roberto Cavalli... who stole the inside of a pimp’s Cadillac. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/7LE6piO1nM — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018





Look, it’s Prince Jackson. He’s here to help if any celebrities have car trouble. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Zg0VDoXtLP — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018





Tyra Banks is smizing so hard, her forehead grew another inch. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Xs7Si7u61s — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018





Dua Lipa, channelling Alexis Carrington in Alexandre Vauthier. Her dress isn’t touching the ground, but her toes almost are. #cliffhangers #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/1Cwq43sNRp — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) May 21, 2018



