Black Panther pounces to box office glory over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON: As the US kicked back for a long weekend, Disney's "Black Panther" got off to a superhero start in the North American box office, rocketing to the top spot with estimated earnings of US$218 million, data showed Sunday (Feb 18).

According to figures from industry tracker Exhibitor Relations, the highly-anticipated 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earned US$192 million over Friday, Saturday and Sunday - exceeding predictions of US$170 million.

Thanks to Presidents' Day in the US on Monday, Black Panther's estimated earnings were boosted to a stratospheric US$218 million - crushing Deadpool's 2016 Presidents' Day record of US$152.1 million.

The film, from Disney-owned Marvel Studios, features a star-studded, almost entirely black cast led by Chadwick Boseman as the first non-white superhero to get his own stand-alone movie in the franchise.

Starring alongside Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o, Boseman plays the titular superhero also known as T'Challa, king and protector of the technologically advanced fictional African nation of Wakanda, an affluent, never-colonized utopia.

In at second was family-friendly Peter Rabbit, based on Beatrix Potter's classic children's book. Mixing live actors with computer-generated animation, it brought in an estimated US$22.1 million over the holiday weekend for total earnings of US$53.1 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Corden voices the lead bunny which feuds with garden owner Domhnall Gleeson for the affections of sweet-hearted neighbor Rose Byrne.

Dropping to third was last week's box office champion, Universal's Fifty Shades Freed, with takings of US$19 million, down from US$38.6 million the previous week.

Starring Dakota Johnson as English lit major-turned-publisher Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, her kinky lover-turned-husband, Freed is the last of the Fifty Shades trilogy, which has enjoyed massive popularity among primarily female audiences.

Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle placed fourth in its ninth week in theaters, matching last week's earnings with US$10 million.

Featuring Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, the family film tells the tale of a group of teens transported inside a video game world.

Director Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 dropped two places into fifth, taking US$9 million.

The film recounts the story of three young Americans who foiled a terrorist attack on board a train in France in 2015. In an alternative approach that divided critics, Eastwood cast the three men - none of whom had any acting experience - to play themselves.

