Black Tap NYC’s Instagram-famous CrazyShakes are finally in Singapore

New York's Black Tap Burgers & Beer opens on Sep 1 at Marina Bay Sands – and there might just be a Singapore exclusive durian milkshake in the works.

SINGAPORE: It’s described as a "CrazyShake" and for good reason.

The tall glass is filled to the brim with ice cream wrapped with a thick layer of vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles. And then it's crowned with a huge slice of funfetti cake, a pile of whipped cream and of course, the requisite cherry.

This massive milkshake, which is called a Cake Shake, is one of eight gravity-defying CrazyShake concoctions you can indulge in when New York City’s popular Black Tap Burgers & Beer opens its doors at The Shoppes in Marina Bay Sands on Sep 1.

It's the first location in Asia for the restaurant chain helmed by Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori and owner Chris Barish.







What started as a 15-seater burger joint in the SoHo neighborhood has grown into a chain of 11 restaurants across the globe.

Black Tap’s decadent candy-topped carnival creations became a viral Instagram sensation back in 2015, which led to infamously long queues at their New York branches, a cook book, TV appearances and expansions to Las Vegas, Dubai and now Singapore.

Three years and thousands of Instagram likes later, Black Tap’s trademarked “CrazyShakes” have arguably become the most famous milkshakes in the world.

Barish told CNA Lifestyle that Singapore was chosen as Black Tap’s first Asian outpost simply because “it’s a very welcoming city”.

“We’ve very excited to open here,” he said. “It also helps to have great partners. We are partners with Sands in Las Vegas, and we opened to huge success at The Venetian. So Marina Bay Sands is the perfect home for our first Asian location.”

Known for rolling out limited time milkshake specials and holiday themed treats, Barish also revealed that a Singapore-themed milkshake is in the works.

So is a uniquely Singapore durian milkshake going to make its way on the Black Tap menu?

“I hear that’s one of the things,” teased Barish. “I hear rumblings from the chefs. You just might see that.”







Apart from the brand’s signature specialty CrazyShake milkshakes, the Singapore outlet will also offer classic craft burgers, including the Greg Norman Burger. Made with wagyu beef, house buttermilk-dill sauce, blue cheese and arugula, it has won the People's Choice Award at the New York City Wine and Food Festival's Burger Bash for three consecutive years since 2015.

Other items on the menu include the Baja Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Korean BBQ wings and 20 different craft beers.

Singapore will also be the first Black Tap outlet to offer The Cantonese BBQ Burger and IPA Battered Hoki Sandwich.

Exclusive only to Singapore, Barish explained that the local Singaporean chefs who went to train in Las Vegas were playing around in the kitchen and came up with the idea of adding kimchi pickles, sambal barbecue sauce and all round extra spice to create The Cantonese BBQ Burger.

Black Tap Singapore is located on L1-80, Bay Level of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (South Promenade). More details here.

