Looking for live music? You can now head to Blu Jaz Cafe once again

The popular Kampong Glam bar has regained its public entertainment licence after losing it last year for flouting licensing conditions.

Blu Jaz Cafe customers will be singing along to live music once more as the cafe regained its public entertainment licence on Saturday (Feb 1), allowing it to host live performances again, reported Today.

The cafe lost its licence on Feb 1 last year for repeatedly flouting licensing conditions, including two cases of severe overcrowding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With its new licence, the cafe can once again host live acts such as jazz band performances, live comedy stints and open-mic poetry sessions.

The cafe on Bali Lane in Kampong Glam shared the good news with its Facebook followers on Monday. They also posted a line-up announcement of live acts that patrons can expect this week (excluding Tuesday), including jam sessions by DasGeFoo, Blue Monks and the Corey Manders Quartet.

After expressing their gratitude to customers and supporters, Blu Jaz also thanked the authorities for their support and the Singapore Police Force for issuing the new public entertainment licence.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The post drew several congratulatory notes from happy customers, with one user even sending in well-wishes from the United States.

Another user commented: “Hope the good old days can return. Congrats on the new license!”

The cafe initially had its licence cancelled in Oct 2018, but appealed against that decision. The appeal was rejected in Dec 2018 and the cafe had to stop holding live performances from Feb 1, 2019.



'WHERE ALL THE MUSICIANS USED TO HANG OUT'

Renowned local jazz musician Jeremy Monteiro posted on his Facebook page: “Congrats to Aileen and her team! Music will resume soon.”

Jordan Wei of the jazz band Jordan Wei Trio told CNA Lifestyle: "It feels great that the venue where all the musicians used to hang out has its entertainment licence back."

However, he hopes "the venue is now aware of the overcrowding issue and doesn't repeat the same mistakes it made previously."

Wei said that he was about to start a regular performance elsewhere, but that he would "love to" return to Blu Jaz. His band first started performing there in 2010.

The cafe has seen many local talents perform over the years, with comedian Fakkah Fuzz and singer-songwriter Charlie Lim among them.

