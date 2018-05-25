He’s no good to us dead: Star Wars’ Boba Fett gets his own movie

The cult favourite from the original Star Wars trilogy is set to star in a movie directed by Logan’s James Mangold.

SINGAPORE: After Han Solo, another favourite bad boy from the original Star Wars trilogy is getting his own movie.

Boba Fett, everyone’s favourite Mandalorian bounty hunter, will be appearing in a standalone film. It will be directed by James Mangold, who helmed the critically acclaimed Wolverine film Logan.

News was first revealed by Hollywood Reporter, ahead of the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opened in Singapore cinemas yesterday (May 24).

Lucasfilm is reported working on movies featuring Star Wars characters, including Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Boba Fett in Return Of The Jedi. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

According to Hollywood Reporter, Mangold will be teaming up with Logan-partner-in-crime writer-producer Simon Kinberg.

Despite having very few lines and very little screen time, Boba Fett has gained cult status for his mysterious and cool -- albeit almost incidental – presence in the Star Wars films.

He was first introduced in The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and returned three years later in Return Of The Jedi as the one who brings back Han Solo to Jabba The Hutt – before dying a rather comedic death falling into a Sarlacc Pit early on in the movie.

He also makes an appearance in the 2002 prequel Attack Of The Clones as a child clone who helps his father Jango Fett escape – but later sees him decapitated. He has also appeared in the animated series The Clone Wars.