Bonfire of the Vanities author Tom Wolfe has died: US media

NEW YORK: Tom Wolfe, the groundbreaking American journalist and novelist best known for seminal works The Bonfire of the Vanities and The Right Stuff, has died, US media reported on Tuesday (May 15).

Wolfe's agent Lynn Nesbit told several US media the author died on Monday in a Manhattan hospital, where he was being treated for an infection.

Various sources gave his age as 87 or 88.

Wolfe's works - fiction and non-fiction alike - looked at realms ranging from the art world to Wall Street to 1960s hippie culture and touched on the issues of class, power, race, corruption and sex.

"I think every living moment of a human being's life, unless the person is starving or in immediate danger of death in some other way, is controlled by a concern for status," Wolfe said in a Wall Street Journal interview.

Wolfe's created lasting catch phrases such as "radical chic" to brand pretentious liberals, the "me decade" to sum up the self-indulgence of the 1970s and the "right stuff" to quantify intangible characteristics of the first US astronauts and their test pilot predecessors.

He was never deterred by the fact that he often did not fit in with his research subjects, partly because he was such a sartorial dandy, known for his white suits.

Wolfe was in his mid-70s while hanging out with college kids and working on the novel I Am Charlotte Simmons, and was a fairly conservative drug-free observer in a coat and tie while travelling with Ken Kesey and his LSD-dropping hippie tribe known as The Merry Pranksters for The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test in the '60s. By looking so out of place, he figured people would be more prone to explain things to him.