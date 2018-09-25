Bordeaux with your bak kwa? Bee Cheng Hiang now offers wine pairing

The new grillery at Serangoon Road has a wine cellar and bar. Customers can also do some hands-on barbecuing over a charcoal pit.

Can’t figure out which Bordeaux goes with your bak kwa? Bee Cheng Hiang’s new grillery will offer you that perfect wine pairing suggestion or allow you a browse through their fully stocked cellar to choose a bottle.

The Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery is the latest endeavour from the homegrown brand, which is known for their sweet-smokey barbecued meat.



Bee Cheng Hiang's famous bak kwa. (Photo: Bee Cheng Hiang)

Unveiled on Sep 10 at Serangoon Road, it boasts a dine-in bistro, and a wine cellar and bar. Customers can also do some hands-on barbecuing over a charcoal pit, assisted by an expertly trained BBQ chef, of course.

The Grillery is also the first store to offer pork floss that is freshly made on the spot.

The walk-in wine cellar at Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery. (Photo: Bee Cheng Hiang)

Former executive chef of Restaurant Andre, Chef Zor Tan, was roped in as a consultant to create the dine-in bistro menu, which was inspired by the brand’s barbecued meat and pork flosses.

Mozzarella katsu at Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery. (Photo: Bee Cheng Hiang)

Described as food with a modern fusion twist, the dishes on offer include breaded bak kwa stuffed with cheese (Mozzarella Katsu); bak kwa wrapped in enoki mushrooms (Enoki Roll) and deconstructed do-it-yourself sliders, where coin-sized bak kwa is served on a wooden board alongside caramelised onions, quail eggs and house-made sambal mayo for easy customisation.

Enoki Roll at Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery. (Photo: Bee Cheng Hiang)

“It took us more than three years for the concept development, from wine selection to menu creation. We personally flew to numerous wine chateaux in France to select a nice collection of French red wines that beautifully pairs with our bak kwa” said Daniel Wong, Group General Manager of Bee Cheng Hiang.