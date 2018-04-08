Box Office: 'A Quiet Place' sounds off with huge US$50 million debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - "A Quiet Place" was looking to make noise at the weekend box office, and it delivered.

Paramount Pictures' thriller directed by John Krasinski soared past estimates to a massive US$50.3 million opening in 3,508 theaters. That's enough to land it the second highest domestic opening of the year to date behind "Black Panther," which opened in February with US$202 million. Since its debut at South by Southwest, "A Quiet Place" has garnered rave reviews. It currently holds an impressive 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a B+ CinemaScore.

"This much bigger than expected debut comes in an era of ongoing popularity for the horror genre that in North America alone last year generated over US$1 billion in box office," Paul Dergarabedian, a media analyst at comScore, said.

At No. 2, Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" made US$25 million in 4,234 locations in its second weekend, bringing its total domestic grosses up to US$97 million. The Warner Bros.' film has been a strong contender overseas, where it has made US$169 million.

Another weekend release, "Blockers," secured third place at the box office. Universal's raunchy R-rated comedy - directed by Kay Cannon and starring John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz - released in line with projections for an impressive US$21.4 million debut in 3,379 theaters. "Blockers" has been another buzzy title from SXSW, earning an 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes along with a B CinemaScore.

Meanwhile, the eighth frame of "Black Panther" landed at No. 4 with US$8.8 million in 2,747 locations. Domestically, the Marvel film earned US$665.4 million, making it the third-biggest release of all time behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Avatar." Globally, "Black Panther" has grossed US$1.29 billion.

Rounding out the top five is Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions' "I Can Only Imagine," with US$8.4 million in 2,894 theaters. The faith-based film has been an impressive force at the box office, making US$69 million in four weeks.

Two other newcomers, "Chappaquiddick" and "The Miracle Season" premiered slightly above estimates. Entertainment Studios' "Chappaquiddick" opened with US$5.9 million at 1,560 locations, while LD Entertainment's "The Miracle Season" saw US$4 million at 1,707 locations.

While the 2018 box office is down 2.1 percent compared to 2017, this weekend last year is up 35.3 percent.