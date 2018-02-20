Box Office: 'Black Panther' heads to glory with US$235 million holiday weekend

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Disney-Marvel's "Black Panther" is heading for a stunning US$235 million debut over the four-day President's Day weekend at 4,020 North American locations, estimates showed Monday.

"Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, has blown away its original tracking in less than a month. The film, which carries an estimated US$200 million production cost, had been tracking to bring in between an impressive US$100 and US$120 million when first estimates emerged on Jan. 25.

Since then, "Black Panther" has become far more than just a popular tentpole title. Instead, it's become a must-see event as it veers into record-setting territory. Thursday previews brought in US$25.2 million, the largest Thursday night preview gross for a February opener and the second-largest preview gross for a Marvel film. The film has continued to shatter all projections since then.

On Sunday, Disney estimated that "Black Panther" would take in US$218 million for Presidents Day weekend, then revised that number upward on Monday morning by an astounding US$17 million. The movie finished Sunday with a US$60.1 million - the second best Sunday in industry history, just slightly behind 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" record of US$60.6 million.

With 73per cent of schools closed, "Black Panther" business should decline 45per cent from Sunday for a US$33 million Monday and US$235 million four-day debut.

"Black Panther" has also pushed the 2018 year to date domestic gross up 6.9per cent to US$1.65 billion, according to comScore. It is the highest three-day debut ever for a February film and the fifth highest of all time behind only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at US$248 million, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at US$220 million, "Jurassic World" at US$208.8 million and "The Avengers" at US$207.4 million.

"Black Panther" has demolished the record for the largest President's Day weekend, blowing past "Deadpool's" 2016 mark of US$152 million. Overall North American moviegoing for the four-day period should hit an eye-popping US$340 million - far above the US$278 million mark in 2016, according to comScore.

Boseman portrays T'Challa, the ruler of Wakanda, a technologically advanced society, who conflicts with Michael B. Jordan's Eric Killmonger, who intends to take over the throne. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Daniel Kaluuya also star.

"Black Panther" should dominate moviegoing for several weeks. Three new films launch next weekend with initial tracking on Feb. 1 showing Warner Bros.' comedy "Game Night" was projecting an opening in the US$15 million to US$20 million range on Feb. 23-25, while Paramount's sci-fi thriller "Annihilation" debuting in the US$12 million to US$15 million area during the same weekend.

Sony's second weekend of family comedy "Peter Rabbit" is finishing a distant second with about US$23 million at 3,725 sites for an 11-day total of US$54 million, followed by Universal's second session of "Fifty Shades Freed" with US$19.4 million at 3,768 venues. The finale of the erotic trilogy has taken in US$78.6 million domestically so far.

Sony's ninth weekend of its action-comedy "Jumanji: Welcome to Jungle" finished fourth with US$10 million at 2,800 venues. The 62-day domestic total has hit US$380 million, just behind 2005's "Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith" for 32nd spot on the all-time list. "Jumanji" declined only 21per cent from the eighth weekend and its ninth weekend is the ninth highest of all time.

Clint Eastwood's thriller "15:17 to Paris" followed in fifth with US$9.1 million at 3,042 locations for an 11-day total of nearly US$27 million for Warner Bros.

Fox's ninth weekend of "The Greatest Showman" finished sixth with US$6.4 million at 1,936 venues to bring its 64-day domestic take to US$156 million. Lionsgate's stop-motion animation comedy "Early Man" launched quietly in seventh with US$4.2 million at 2,494 sites.

Fox's fourth weekend of "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" slid 58per cent and took in US$3.2 million at 1,892 venues in eighth place for a 25-day total of US$54.6 million. Lionsgate-CBS Films' third weekend of Helen Mirren's "Winchester" came in ninth with US$2.6 million at 1,479 sites for an 18-day take of US$22.2 million.

Fox's ninth weekend of Steven Spielberg's "The Post" rounded out the top 10 with US$2.5 million at 1,050 venues for a total of US$77.1 million. That was enough to edge Pure Flix's launch of its faith-based Biblical story "Samson" with a modest US$2.3 million at 1,249 sites.

Fox Searchlight's 12th weekend of "The Shape of Water" came in 12th place with US$2.1 million at 957 locations for an 81-day total of US$53.7 million. The Guillermo del Toro fantasy romance scored a leading 13 Academy Award nominations on Jan. 23.