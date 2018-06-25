Box Office: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' feasts on US$150 million opening

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Dinosaurs are ruling the box office again.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" topped estimates to devour US$150 million from 4,475 locations this weekend. While it fell short of its predecessors' record-shattering US$208.8 million launch, the dinosaur sequel is off to a mighty start. "Fallen Kingdom" has already amassed US$711.5 million worldwide, including US$561.5 million overseas.

"Fallen Kingdom" easily lead the weekend as the lone wide release, though "Incredibles 2" enjoyed a heroic second weekend. The Disney Pixar sequel picked up another US$80 million, bringing its domestic total to US$350.3 million. The superhero tentpole, directed by Brad Bird, launched with US$182.7 million, making it the best opening for an animated feature and the eighth-biggest debut of all time.

"Incredibles 2" also earned US$56.8 million overseas, taking the international tally to US$134.6 million. With a global total of US$485 million, "Incredibles 2" has already surpassed the entire run of the original film, "The Incredibles."

"Ocean's 8" has crossed a major milestone of its own - in its third weekend, the female-led spinoff hot the US$100 million mark in North America. The Warner Bros. film pocketed US$11.6 million this weekend.

Rounding out the top five is Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool 2" with US$5.2 million. The 20th Century Fox sequel passed the US$300 million mark domestically and US$700 million globally.

Thanks to the roaring success of "Fallen Kingdom" and "Incredibles 2," the box office is 97.3 percent bigger than the same weekend last year, according to comScore. Overall, the box office is up 8.5 percent in 2018.

"Notably, the US$150 million earned by 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is more than the US$141.9 million generated by the entire marketplace of 105 films (led by 'Transformers: The Last Knight') over the comparable weekend last year," said Paul Dergarabedian, a box office analyst at comScore.