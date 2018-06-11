Box Office: 'Ocean's 8' gets away with US$41.5 million opening

The ladies of "Ocean's 8" pulled off a solid debut at the box office.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures' gender-bending heist film opened to US$41.5 million from 4,145 locations - a series best for the "Ocean's" franchise. Overseas, it launched with US$12.2 million for a global start of US$53.7 million.

Women and older moviegoers bolstered box office numbers. Females accounted for 69per cent of audiences, while 69per cent were over the age of 25. "Ocean's 8" currently has a B+ CinemaScore and 68per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jeff Goldstein, head of domestic distribution at Warner Bros., thanks counter-programming against a series of tentpoles for the film's strong debut.

"We exceeded our expectations," Goldstein said. "There's always been a lack of movies . I'm glad audiences enjoyed it as much as we did."

The spin-off marks over a decade since Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" trilogy with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon graced the big screen. "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve," and "Ocean's Thirteen," which released between 2001 and 2007, each bowed between US$36 million and US$39 million, not adjusted for inflation. Adjusted for inflation, that range climbs to US$48 million and US$61 million.

"Ocean's 8" represents a solid return for its star, Sandra Bullock. Her latest on-screen role was in 2015 with "Our Brand Is Crisis," which bombed with a US$3 million opening. The drama grossed only US$7 million worldwide. Prior to that, Bullock starred in the critically acclaimed "Gravity." The sci-fi thriller, which landed Bullock an Oscar nom, opened with US$55.7 million and went on to make US$274 domestically and US$723 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Toni Collette's "Hereditary" also got a box office boost. A24's R-rated thriller didn't scare audiences away - it exceeded estimates to open in fourth place with US$13 million from 2,964 locations. "Hereditary" marks A24's best opening weekend in history, outpacing 2015's "The Witch's" US$8.8 million bow.

Ari Aster's directorial debut has been critically lauded since its debut in the Midnight section at Sundance Film Festival. Audiences appear to disagree - the horror film currently has a D+ CinemaScore and 64per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while its critical rating is 94per cent Fresh.

Not all weekend openers were as fortunate. "Hotel Artemis" checked in with a dismal US$3.1 million on 2,407 screens. Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown star in the action thriller set in the near future.

"Hotel Artemis" represents Foster's first big screen role since 2013's "Elysium," which opened with US$29.8 million. The sci-fi drama went on to earn US$93 million in North America and US$286 worldwide.

"Ocean's 8" easily nabbed the box office crown. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" secured second place with US$15.2 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total US$176.4 million. Internationally, the Han Solo origin story brought in an additional US$11.3 million. The Disney and Lucasfilm movie continues to struggle with a global tally of US$312.2 million.

In third is "Deadpool 2" with US$13.8 million in its fourth frame. Ryan Reynold's antihero film has pocketed US$278.9 million in North America and US$376 million internationally, including an US$18 million overseas haul this weekend.

Rounding out the top five is the seventh weekend of "Avengers: Infinity War" with US$6.9 million. The Marvel adventure picked up another US$10.9 million overseas, bringing its global total to US$1.998 billion.

Two years ago, Sony's all-female reboot of "Ghostbusters" launched with US$46 million. The sci-fi comedy - starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones - struggled to sustain momentum at the box office and tapered off to US$128 million in North America. With hefty production costs and expensive marketing, the remake cost Sony around US$50 million.

In limited release, Focus Features' "Won't You Be My Neighbor" launched with US$470,000 on 29 screens. The documentary on the life and legacy of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" host Fred Rogers stirred up positive social media buzz, with audiences sharing how the film spurred them to tears. It has a 99per cent Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Overall, the year to date box office is ahead 4.3per cent, according to comScore.