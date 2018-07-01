Box Office: 'Sicario 2,' 'Uncle Drew' overperform as 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' repeats No. 1

Though new entries "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Uncle Drew" scored higher debuts than expected, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" still reigns supreme at the domestic box office.

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Though new entries "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Uncle Drew" scored higher debuts than expected, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" still reigns supreme at the domestic box office.

"Fallen Kingdom" picked up US$60 million from 4,485 locations in its second outing, bringing its domestic tally to US$264.8 million. Even with a 59 percent drop, the dinosaur tentpole has nothing to fear. To date, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led tentpole has pocketed US$932 million globally and is well on its way to crossing US$1 billion. Overseas, the Universal and Amblin Entertainment blockbuster pulled in US$56.1 million this weekend.

"Sicario: Day of the Soldado" bowed with US$17.8 million in 3,055 locations, while fellow newcomer "Uncle Drew" racked up US$15.1 million from 2,742 theaters. Meanwhile, the third outing of "Incredibles 2" landed at No. 2 with US$44.6 million from 4,410 locations. That brings the Disney-Pixar sequel's domestic tally up to US$438.8 million in three weeks.

"Ocean's 8" continues to stay in the top five, stealing another US$8 million from 2,345 theaters this weekend. In four weeks, the Warner Bros. heist film has amassed US$114 million at the domestic box office.

Earlier in the week, "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Uncle Drew" were targeting openings between US$10 million and US$13 million. The follow-up to 2015's "Sicario" scored a better debut than its predecessor, which opened with US$12 million. The original film - which received critical acclaim (and three Oscar nods) - picked up US$84 million globally during its theatrical run.

The 2018 box office, which just hit US$6 billion in record time, is up 9.3 percent, according to ComScore. Meanwhile, the summer box office remains a force, up 15.3 percent compared to last summer, which was the lowest popcorn season in over a decade.

Next weekend sees the release of Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. The superhero sequel is currently tracking between US$68 million and US$80 million.

"The much-anticipated debut of Disney's 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' will get the momentum train rolling again with what will be the latest in an impressively long line of box office and critical hits for the Marvel brand," said Paul Dergarabedian, box office analyst at ComScore.