Box Office: 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' looks to edge past US$100 million for holiday weekend

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

6 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Estimates for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" are continuing to fly low.

Disney and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars" prequel is now looking to make US$101 million in North America during its four-day holiday weekend debut. The Han Solo origin film's three-day estimate currently hovers around US$83 million.

Advertisement

Tracking earlier this week suggested "Solo" would lift off with US$130 million to US$150 million. The film, directed by Ron Howard, follows Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, who befriends his future co-pilot and Wookie companion Chewbacca, and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Joonas Suotamo, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge round out the cast.

"There's a ton of momentum in the box office," Dave Hollis, president of domestic distribution at Disney, said of the trio of recent openings - "Solo," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Deadpool 2." "There's a wide open landscape for the next handful of weeks." Early estimates predicted "Solo" could secure the best Memorial Day weekend opening, but it looks like "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" will continue to hold the crown with its US$139.8 million in 2007.

"Solo," the second standalone "Star Wars" anthology film, has fallen far behind 2016's "Rogue One," which landed a three-day weekend opening of US$155 million. The most recent installment in the franchise - "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" - opened less than six months ago. The second film in "Star Wars'" sequel trilogy debuted with US$220 million domestically.

With "Solo" as the only new release of the weekend, the rest of the North American box office will be bolstered by a number of holdovers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Deadpool 2" should easily score the second slot, heading for a US$42 million three-day sophomore frame and a four-day total of around US$54 million. As of Friday, the superhero sequel starring Ryan Reynolds has earned US$176.8 million.

The fifth weekend of "Avengers: Infinity War" looks to land in third. The Marvel blockbuster is looking at a US$16.9 million three-day estimate, along with a four-day number of US$22.1 million.

In fourth should be Paramount's "Book Club." The romantic comedy is aiming for US$9.6 million in its second weekend. If its four-day cume reaches US$12.3 million, that would put "Book Club's" domestic tally at US$34.5 million. "Life of the Party" should round out the top five with around US$5 million in its third frame.

"Solo" still boosts the domestic box office 23.1 percent compared to Memorial Day weekend in 2017, according to comScore. Meanwhile, the year-to-date box office continues its positive trajectory with 7.6 percent.

"Despite the fact that 'Solo' performed softer than many had projected, a hugely competitive and crowded marketplace gave the industry one of the better performing Memorial holiday weekend totals," said box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian.