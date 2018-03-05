Box Office: 'Black Panther' tops US$500m, dominates 'Red Sparrow,' 'Death Wish'
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Disney-Marvel's "Black Panther" has grossed an impressive US$56.2 million in its third weekend in about 86 percent of international markets, lifting the superhero tentpole to US$396.6 million overseas.
"Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman as the king of a fictional African nation, now has a worldwide total of US$897.7 million through Sunday. It's about to become the fifth title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cross the US$900 million mark, joining "The Avengers" at US$1.52 billion, "Avengers: Age of Ultron" at US$1.4 billion, "Iron Man 3" at US$1.2 billion and "Captain America: Civil War" at US$1.15 billion.
In less than three weeks, "Black Panther" has become 47th highest grosser worldwide and the 10th highest domestic grosser of all time with US$501.1 million.
The blockbuster has grossed US$12.9 million in Russia after going wide on Feb. 26, surpassing the entire runs for "Ant-Man," "Captain America: Winter Soldier," "Justice League" and "Wonder Woman." In Japan, "Black Panther" opened as the top western release, earning US$4.2 million.
European grosses declined only 37 percent from last weekend despite some cinema closures due to the heavy winter storms, with strong holds in Netherlands (-13 percent), France (-18 percent), Israel (-26 percent), Germany (-28 percent), Sweden (-30 percent), Switzerland (-31 percent), Finland (-32 percent), Norway (-34 percent) and Spain (-35 percent).
The Asia-Pacific region (excluding new openers Russia and Japan) saw a decline of 53 percent from last weekend. Latin America saw a decline of 36 percent from last weekend as "Black Panther" remained number one in all markets.
China will see the final international opening next weekend. The most recent Disney-Marvel title, "Thor: Ragnarok," performed solidly in China with US$112 million.
The U.K. has led the way for "Black Panther" on the foreign front with US$49.1 million, followed by South Korea with US$41.4 million, Brazil with US$24.9 million, Australia with US$27.3 million, Mexico with US$22 million and France with US$21 million.
Jennifer Lawrence's spy thriller "Red Sparrow" opened with US$26.5 million from 8,744 screens in 65 international markets in its debut weekend for Fox. The film scored first place in 10 markets including Taiwan with US$2.4 million, Spain with US$2 million and Italy with US$1.5 million.
Fox's "The Shape of Water," which has a leading 13 Academy Award nominations, took in US$9.1 million from 4,419 screens in 49 markets. Its international total has hit US$69 million with six additional market releases coming up including China on March 16.
Fox's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," which has seven Oscar nominations, grossed US$5.5 million from 3,685 screens in 44 markets, including a China opening of US$2.4 million from 815 screens. The international total has hit US$79 million with four international markets still to come.
Hugh Jackman's "The Greatest Showman" brought in US$5.3 million from 1,649 screens in 25 markets. The Fox title has totaled US$211.2 million internationally.