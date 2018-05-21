Box office: Deadpool 2 propels to US$125 million opening

Deadpool might not consider himself a superhero, but its latest installment is off to a powerful start.

The Marvel Comics film from 20th Century Fox debuted in North American with US$125 million (S$168 million) in 4,349 locations. That wasn't enough to match the debut of its predecessor, 2016's Deadpool, which had the biggest opening ever for an R-rated film with US$132.4 million. The Ryan Reynolds-starrer bowed overseas with US$176 million for a global weekend total of US$301 million.

Although it debuted under estimates, Deadpool 2's launch was nothing to complain about. It still secured the second-best opening for an R-rated film, as well as the third-biggest debut of the year behind Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. It also secured Fox its second-highest opening weekend in history.

(From left) Cast members Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin pose for a picture during a photo call for the movie Deadpool 2 ahead of the premiere in Berlin, Germany May 11, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

The sequel is still boasting a strong critical consensus, with an 84 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating and an A CinemaScore.

Its opening was enough to crush Avengers: Infinity War's reign on the domestic box office. After securing the No. 1 spot for three weeks, the Disney and Marvel superhero tentpole dropped to second place. Its fourth weekend haul was still impressive, reeling in US$29 million from 4,002 screens. Infinity War's domestic tally currently sits at US$595.4 million.

Infinity War was followed by Paramount Pictures' new release Book Club. The romantic comedy - starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen - came in slightly ahead of expectations, earning US$12.3 million on 2,781 screens.

The weekend's other newcomer, Global Road Entertainment's Show Dogs, landed in sixth place, only digging up US$6 million from 3,212 locations. The family-friendly comedy garnered an A CinemaScore. Its Rotten Tomatoes critical score didn't fare quite as well, averaging a 26 per cent.

Rounding out the top five is two film's sophomore frames. Warner Bros' Life of the Party rallied in US$7.5 million from 3,656 locations. Domestically, it has made US$30.9 million. Universal's Breaking In secured US$6.5 million on 2,537 screens. In two weeks, it's earned US$28.8 million.

In the specialty market, Focus Features' Pope Francis - A Man of His Word opened with US$480,000 on 346 screens for a per screen average of US$1,389.

RBG, the documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is still holding strong. In its third weekend, it expanded to 375 locations for a three-day total of US$1.28 million. That's a per screen average of US$3,413. Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media co-produced the film with Storyville Films and CNN Films.

Thanks to a trio of superhero powerhouses, the domestic box office is up 6.3 per cent from 2017, according to comScore. The weekend-to-date is up a staggering 62.9 per cent, compared to 2017 when Alien: Covenant was the No. 1 film.

"A crowded powerhouse of a mid-May weekend benefited from a very diverse lineup of newcomers to appeal to almost every taste and demographic," Paul Dergarabedian, box office analysis at comScore, said.