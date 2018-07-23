Box Office: Equalizer 2 narrowly edges past Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again to land at No. 1

LOS ANGELES: In a twist ending straight out of a movie, The Equalizer 2 shot past Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again to steal the box office crown.

Going into the weekend, it looked like Mamma Mia! 2 would easily debut at No. 1. Final numbers won't come in until Monday (Jul 23), but weekend estimates show Sony's The Equalizer sequel opened above estimates with US$35.8 million (S$48.7 million) when it launched in 3,388 locations, while Universal's highly anticipated follow-up to Mamma Mia! debuted with US$34.4 million from 3,317 screens.

Advertisement

Equalizer 2, the first sequel of Denzel Washington's nearly four-decade long career, launched ahead of its predecessor. 2014's The Equalizer opened with US$35 million and went on to generate US$192 million worldwide, including US$101 million domestically.

Antoine Fuqua returned to direct The Equalizer 2, which also stars Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman. Though it got a head start on the original film, reception has been less enthusiastic for the sequel, which currently holds a tepid 50 per cent average on Rotten Tomatoes.

Though Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again couldn't dance its way to the top of the domestic box office, its US$34 million opening is still a win. The original Mamma Mia! hit theatres a decade ago with US$27 million. It became a box office hit, amassing US$615 million worldwide on a US$52 million budget. Much like the first film, the sequel will likely be a smash overseas, where Swedish pop group ABBA has a huge following.

Much of the star-studded cast - including Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, and Dominic Cooper - returned for the second film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lily James made her debut as a the younger version of Meryl Streep's charming and carefree Donna, while living legend Cher also joined the cast. Ol Parker, the screenwriter behind The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, took over directing duties and penned the script.

The final wide release of the weekend, BH Tilt's Unfriended: Dark Web, got off to a scary start. The low-budget horror film debuted way below projections with US$3.5 million from 1,546 locations. That might not matter, considering the Blumhouse title carries a US$1 million price tag. Dark Web is a standalone sequel to 2015's Unfriended. That film became a cash cow, opening with US$15 million and going on to earn US$64 million from a US$41 million budget.

The Grudge and Texas Chainsaw 3D writer Stephen Susco made his directorial debut with Dark Web, which features Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, and Andrew Lees.

Among holdovers, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation nabbed third place during its second outing. Sony's animated sequel picked up another US$23 million from 4,267 locations, bringing its domestic tally to US$91 million.

In fourth, Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp pocketed US$16 million from 3,778 screens in its third frame. In total, the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily-led superhero blockbuster has made US$165 million.

Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2 rounded out the top five with US$11.3 million. In six weeks, the animated sequel has earned a massive US$557 million in North America.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper continues to struggle in North America. Universal's action adventure dropped 56 per cent in its sophomore weekend, collecting US$11 million in 3,822 locations. The studio is hoping for massive returns internationally, where it opens this weekend in China.

At the specialty box office, Lionsgate's Blindspotting bowed with US$332,500 when it opened in 14 theatres. That's a solid per-screen-average of US$23,750. Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal co-wrote and star in Blindspotting, which debuted to raves at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Bleecker Street's McQueen, a documentary chronicling the life of iconic fashion designer Alexander McQueen, landed the top theatre average of the weekend with US$24,232. It scored US$96,928 when it opened in four theaters.

Another new offering, Amazon Studios' Generation Wealth, bowed on four screens with US$33,602 for a per-theatre-average of US$8,401.