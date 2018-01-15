Box Office: Jumanji dominates MLK weekend, The Post leads newcomers

LOS ANGELES: Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is dominating the North American box office to easily win the four-day Martin Luther King Jr weekend with about US$33.4 million at 3,849 sites, estimates showed Sunday (Jan 14).

Fox's The Post is leading the rest of the pack handily and topped forecasts with US$22.2 million at 2,819 locations for Friday to Monday after expanding from 36 sites. The opening of Lionsgate's Liam Neeson's thriller The Commuter also topped expectations in third place with US$16 million at 2,892 venues.

The fifth weekend of Disney-Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi with US$14.7 million at 3,090 sites is fourth and Fox's fourth weekend of The Greatest Showman with US$14.5 million at 2,938 screens takes fifth place at the holiday box office.

Warner Bros' launch of family comedy Paddington 2 was battling for sixth place with Universal's second weekend of Insidious: The Last Chapter with about US$14.1 million each. Sony's launch of action-thriller Proud Mary came in eighth with US$12 million at 2,125 sites followed by Universal's fourth weekend of Pitch Perfect with US$6.7 million at 2,505 sites and Focus Features' eighth weekend of Darkest Hour with US$5.7 million at 1,693 venues.

Overall business was solid rather than spectacular with a four-day total in the US$190 million range, according to comScore. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which will finish the holiday with nearly US$290 million in 29 days, now ranks as the eighth highest grosser released in 2017.

"Jumanji' has in essence hit the reset button and is now behaving more like a film in its second weekend rather than its fourth," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore. "In the wake of a startling late run ascension to the number one spot, Jumanji continues to energise the early 2018 box office marketplace while this weekend taking on a host of wide release newcomers."

Disney noted Sunday that Star Wars: The Last Jedi had reached a worldwide total of US$1.264 billion, topping Disney's Beauty and the Beast (US$1.263 billion) and Universal's The Fate of the Furious (US$1.236 billion) to become the top global release of 2017 and the tenth-highest global release of all time.

Jumanji, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, provided the most substantive challenge to The Last Jedi after opening Dec 20. It's the most successful title for Sony since Spider-Man: Homecoming, which pulled in US$337 million domestically during the summer.

The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in a story about the 1971 publication of the Pentagon Papers, attracted an older audience with 66 per cent over 35. It received an A Cinemascore with ComScore's PostTrak audience survey showing solid response with 63 per cent rating the drama a "definite recommend" - indicating strong playability in coming weeks, according to Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution.

"We see a real opportunity for attracting young people who are politically aware due to the timeliness of the subject matter," he added.

The Post took in US$4.3 million in two weeks of limited release, so its domestic total has hit US$26.7 million. The National Board of Review named The Post the best film of 2017 with Hanks and Streep winning the acting awards and the Producers Guild nominated it as one of its top 11 films but it was denied nominations last week from the Directors Guild and Writers Guild. The Post has an 88 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Commuter, starring Neeson as a businessman drawn into a criminal conspiracy on his train ride home. The film finished Friday with around US$4.6 million, and has received a B CinemaScore and a 55 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating. The film kicks off a long-term partnership between Lionsgate and StudioCanal that will continue with Early Man and Shaun the Sheep Movie 2.

Paddington 2 was coming in slightly under expectations. Warner Bros acquired the North American rights for the sequel film, starring the popular British children's literary character, from the Weinstein Company in November after the sexual harassment allegations against former head Harvey Weinstein left the production company and distributor a toxic name.

Paddington 2, in which Ben Whishaw voices the accident-prone bear, has already earned US$125 million internationally and has garnered a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Proud Mary, starring Taraji P Henson, opened at the lower end of expectations for Sony's Screen Gems. The film, which carries a modest US$14 million budget, was marketed toward Henson's fan base. She portrays a hit woman working for an organised crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad. Critics were unimpressed and gave Proud Mary a 23 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.