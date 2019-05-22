Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie in Cannes for new film

The stars are in town for Quentin Tarantino's latest, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, an ode to the movie industry.

CANNES, France: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie scattered some Hollywood stardust on Cannes' red carpet on Tuesday (May 21) at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's new film, an ode to the US movie industry.

The Pulp Fiction director is vying for the top Palme d'Or award at this year's film festival with Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, his ninth film. It made it to the competition at the last minute after Tarantino rushed to finish editing on it.

Tarantino, who arrived on the French Riviera last week and has been spotted at several screenings and premieres, hit the red carpet on Tuesday alongside his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniela Pick.

Once Upon A Time centres on the lives of a TV star and his longtime stunt double.

In a message sent out by the film's promoters ahead of the premiere, Tarantino asked critics not to ruin it with any spoilers.

"The cast and crew have worked hard to create something original," the director said in the statement.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Frances Kerry)