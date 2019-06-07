Bradley Cooper has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend of four years

The actor-director and supermodel Irina Shayk started dating in 2015 and have a two-year-old daughter together.

Rumours of a breakup between actor-director Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend of four years, Irina Shayk, have been confirmed, according to People magazine.

The publication reportedly got the scoop from an insider, who also revealed that the couple are amicably working out how to share custody of their only child.

The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 33-year-old model began dating in 2015 and had their daughter, Lea De Seine, in Mar 2017.

The pair have been famously private about their relationship, although Cooper has spoken about his daughter.

In February this year, he spoke to Oprah Winfrey for Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations and opened up about fatherhood. “Our daughter, she’s incredible. And I see my father in her quite often. I can’t believe I’m gonna admit this, but I had moments when … I was in the room with her, I would say, ‘Dad?’ There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.”

Cooper directed and starred in the 2018 hit movie A Star Is Born. The film was a darling of the awards season and Cooper and Shayk had to battle furious breakup rumours at the time, mainly fuelled by the chemistry between him and co-star Lady Gaga. The 32-year-old singer had denied that there was anything romantic between them.

