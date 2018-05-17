Britain rehearses carriage procession for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Britain rehearses carriage procession for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

British armed forces carried out a carriage procession rehearsal through the ancient streets of Windsor on Thursday ahead of Prince Harry's wedding on Saturday to Meghan Markle.

A carriage takes part in rehearsals for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Harry, sixth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, a star of TV drama "Suits", will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, home to the British royal family for nearly 1,000 years.

Crowds gathered to watch a practise run by the troops who will accompany the newlyweds on a carriage procession after the ceremony.

