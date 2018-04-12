British Airways launches 'basic' Singapore-London fare; one-way ticket from S$428

SINGAPORE: British Airways (BA) has launched a new "basic" fare for certain long-haul routes including London to Singapore, with one-way flights between the two destinations costing as little as 230 pounds (S$428).

The UK's flag carrier airline said on Wednesday (Apr 11) that passengers who book these tickets will be able to take two pieces of hand luggage on board, but checked-in bags will cost extra. Food and drink are included in the cost of the fare.

Adam Daniels, British Airways’ chief commercial officer, said: “We need to ensure that the fares we provide reflect those differing needs so customers can select the best option for them on that occasion."



The move comes as competition intensifies on the Singapore to London route. Last year, budget carrier Norwegian launched flights between the two destinations. Qantas has recently resumed Sydney to London flights using Singapore as the transit point.

Other destinations where the BA basic fare will be available include Boston, Delhi, Denver, Dubai and Hong Kong.



