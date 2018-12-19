British boyband Blue to perform in Singapore

SINGAPORE: British boyband Blue will perform in Singapore on Mar 2, 2019 at Zepp@BigBox in Jurong East.

Tickets - priced at S$198, S$148, $128 and $108 - will be on sale from Dec 21 at APACTix, concert organiser MODE Productions said on Wednesday (Dec 19).



The quartet, originally formed in 2000, has released five studio albums.



Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa are known for popular top-charting ballads such as Guilty, One Love, All Rise and Best In Me.

The band has also collaborated with Elton John, Stevie Wonder and American rapper Lil' Kim among others.



