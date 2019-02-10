British rising rap star Cadet dies in taxi crash on way to gig, killed at the scene

Lifestyle

British rising rap star Cadet dies in taxi crash on way to gig, killed at the scene

The up and coming music star was headed to a performance at a university in Staffordshire early Saturday morning.

rapper cadet dies in taxi accident on the way to gig
(Photo: Letter To Krept)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

British rapper Cadet has died in a car crash while on his way to a gig at Keele University. The 28-year-old rising star was a passenger in a taxi early Saturday morning (Feb 9) when it collided with a van in Betley, Staffordshire.

Cadet, real name Blaine Cameron Johnson, died at the scene, while the two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The rapper was on his way to Keele University where he was due to perform at the student union night billed as “Staffordshire's Biggest Hip Hop, Garage and R&B Night”.

Hip hop stars and musicians have been paying tribute to Cadet on social media. UK rapper Stormzy posted on Instagram, “This man exudes love,” adding, “look what you mean to everyone. No one will ever forget you big bro”, while Drake wrote RIP.

View this post on Instagram

Look at what everyone is saying about you, I proper don’t even know what to type this feels mad weird. I was gonna write a long speech about how I met you and what you’ve done for me but where does man start. Everyone loves you look at what everyone has to say about your heart and character. This guy ALWAYS, as in literally every single time I see him greets me with a “I love you lil bro”, the last few times we’ve seen each other that’s all we say, we haven’t even caught up, man just sees you and you say you know I love you lil bro and I say bro from early I love you. This guy has saved my arse when I was dead broke and made it a duty to let me know you’ve got my back, like that’s all you say and remind me. IThis man exudes love. I can’t even explain how clean hearted you are, look what you mean to everyone. No one will ever forget you big bro, words can’t do anything justice right now but rest in peace to the absolute REALEST and I can say that with my hand on my heart. Love you bro 💔💔💔💔

A post shared by #MERKY (@stormzy) on

Cadet's cousin Krept – of rap duo Krept and Konan – posted: “I cant believe it. I am heartbroken. Rest in peace cuz. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved.”

Cadet’s burgeoning career started in late 2015. His videos for sings like Letter To Krept and Instagram Girls have racked up millions of views on YouTube.

A family statement shared on his Instagram page read: “Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance. Love The Johnson Family."

Source: CNA/pw

Tagged Topics

Bookmark