British royal wedding to spark power demand surge – National Grid

LONDON: The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 is expected to cause a surge in power demand in Britain as millions tune in to watch on television and reach for the kettle when it has finished, the National Grid said on Friday.

"TV pickups are when we see an increase in demand at key points during an event," a spokeswoman for National Grid, which oversees Britain's power network said via email.

"This can be people tuning in to see the key points, getting up to boil kettles or opening the fridge for a drink to toast the happy couple," she said.

During the May 19 wedding, the highest demand pickup, of 1,200 megawatts (MW), is expected just after the wedding service ends and is the equivalent of 480,000 kettles all being turned on at once. It is not expected to cause issues for the grid, however.

"During the 2011 Royal Wedding (of Prince William and Kate Middleton), we saw a pickup of 760 megawatts (MW) for the famous balcony greeting," the spokeswoman said.

