Aladdin The Musical and its magic carpet flying into Singapore in July 2019

The hit Broadway show will be staging its one and only Asian stop at the Sands Theatre.

The Broadway sensation Aladdin The Musical will be premiering its Singapore debut at Marina Bay Sands, with performances playing from Jul 21, 2019.

The show, which will run at the Sands Theatre, marks its one and only Asian stop.

Advertisement

Aladdin The Musical made its world premiere four years ago to critical acclaim at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre on Mar 20, 2014. It quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, welcoming close to 10 million people worldwide. It is directed and choreographed by Tony-Award winner Casey Nicholaw, who is known for directing The Book Of Mormon.



Aladdin and Princess Jasmine are certainly not travelling light, featuring 337 glittering costumes – which use 1,225 different fabrics, 712 different styles of beads, and almost 500,000 Swarovski crystals.

The show will also be flying 60 tonnes of automation and staging equipment to Singapore, and 40 tonnes of exotic flying scenery to recreate A Whole New World, such as the fantasy city of Agrabah, the colourful marketplace, the lush palace of the Sultan and his daughter Princess Jasmine, and the legendary Cave Of Wonders.



The cast of 34 is also one of the most diverse in Broadway history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film release by Disney in 1992, Aladdin features music by Tony-Award and eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken. The lyrics are by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony-Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice as well as four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

Disney fans can also look forward to the release of the live-action movie adaptation next year, directed by Guy Ritchie, and starring Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud in the title role, and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

The Singapore season of Aladdin The Musical is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, Australia.

Tickets start from S$68 and are available at www.marinabaysands.com/ticketing or www.sistic.com.

