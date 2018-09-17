Brooklyn Beckham Instagrams 'topless' picture of mum Victoria. How... sweet?

Some children buy their mothers flowers or take them out for meals to show their appreciation. Not Brooklyn Beckham. The 19-year-old aspiring photographer posted a picture of his fashion designer mother Victoria Beckham seemingly topless on Instagram last Sunday (Sep 16) to congratulate her on her London Fashion Week debut.







The former Spice Girl looked relaxed with a cup of tea and just a towel covering her front in the picture taken after her brand’s London Fashion Week debut. In past launches, the 44-year-old designer has shown her line during New York Fashion Week instead.



Response to the post was split. Some fans praised Brooklyn’s photography and support for his mother, while others were weirded out by the sexual nature of the photo. One person pointed out that Victoria wasn’t actually topless but wearing a skin-toned top as there are seams seen at her shoulder and wrist.

His mother has apparently employed him to photograph her new luxury clothing line, a source told Mail On Sunday. And this isn’t the first time the mother-and-son creative alliance is seen. In July, Brooklyn photographed Victoria’s collaboration with Reebok called the Merch Collection.



Brooklyn’s resume also includes photographing Burberry’s Brit Collection campaign in 2016, which roused criticism that he only got the gig because of his famous last name. Last year, he released a book, As I See It, featuring pictures he had taken of his life.

