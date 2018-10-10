Bruno Mars turns 33 with a birthday song from Ed Sheeran

How much does it cost to hire a birthday minstrel? Depends on whether you're Bruno Mars.

Ed Sheeran is at Bruno Mars' disposal on the latter's birthday. (Photo: Instagram/Brunomars)
It’s common knowledge that the birthday boy always gets his own way on his special day.

That’s how Bruno Mars got away with posting a video clip to Instagram of Ed Sheeran serenading him with a birthday song, along with the caption, “You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday #Extra Forever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!”

In the video, Mars is wearing a paper party hat, surrounded by gold balloons and tucking into a plate of cupcakes bearing the letters of his name.

Sheeran obediently sings to him, replacing the lyrics of the birthday song with, “Happy birthday to three-time Super Bowl-performing Bruno”. Mars nods in approval and commands imperially, “Again”.

The video was recorded backstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where Mars was holding a concert as part of his 24k Magic World Tour. During the show, he and Sheeran performed the song “Thinking Out Loud” together on stage.

