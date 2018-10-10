Bruno Mars turns 33 with a birthday song from Ed Sheeran

How much does it cost to hire a birthday minstrel? Depends on whether you're Bruno Mars.

It’s common knowledge that the birthday boy always gets his own way on his special day.

That’s how Bruno Mars got away with posting a video clip to Instagram of Ed Sheeran serenading him with a birthday song, along with the caption, “You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday #Extra Forever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!”

In the video, Mars is wearing a paper party hat, surrounded by gold balloons and tucking into a plate of cupcakes bearing the letters of his name.

Sheeran obediently sings to him, replacing the lyrics of the birthday song with, “Happy birthday to three-time Super Bowl-performing Bruno”. Mars nods in approval and commands imperially, “Again”.

The video was recorded backstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where Mars was holding a concert as part of his 24k Magic World Tour. During the show, he and Sheeran performed the song “Thinking Out Loud” together on stage.

