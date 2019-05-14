BTS announce the next American star they’ll be singing with

K-pop superstars BTS have revealed that they will be collaborating with American R&B singer-songwriter Khalid. The band announced the news during an interview with a Los Angeles radio show after the host asked who they would like to work with next.

BTS member RM translated the question for his bandmates before responding: “I have to mention Khalid, our friend. It is really happening. So please stay tuned to our upcoming collaboration.”

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Khalid had never hid the fact that he’s a big fan of the group, tweeting as far back as April 2018 that he couldn’t stop listening to Serendipity, sung by Jimin. He met the band backstage during their sold-out Rose Bowl concert in Los Angeles and took a photo with them, which he posted on Instagram.

BTS also posted their picture with Khalid from that night with the caption: “Welcome friend!!”



According to Billboard, Khalid is big on collaborations, having done 27 of them. He’s worked with Shawn Mendes, Lorde and John Mayer, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BTS had previously released music with Nicki Minaj and Halsey and also featured an Ed Sheeran song on their last album.