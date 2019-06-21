BTS fans angry over Australian TV show’s depiction of the band

They accused the hosts of having “xenophobic, racist mindsets” for making disparaging remarks about the K-pop stars.

Angry BTS fans have demanded an apology after the hosts of an Australian TV show made disparaging remarks about the band. The legion of fans, who call themselves Army, accused the Nine Network hosts of having “xenophobic, racist mindsets”.

In a 20 to One segment on “Greatest Global Crazes” on Jun 19, the band came in at No 18, prompting host Erin Molan to call them “the biggest band you’ve never heard of” and “the South Korean One Direction”.

She added: “They’re the first Korean act to have a No 1 in America, which is made even more impressive because only one actually speaks English.”

Fellow host Nick Cody pointed out that the K-pop stars had spoken at the UN General Assembly but quipped that they talked about “hair products.” They also made jokes about the group's singing ability and names.

The comments obviously did not sit well with the BTS Army and some demanded an apology or legal action.

Australia’s official BTS fan Twitter account posted a lengthy comment about the matter. It read, in part: "This was not right to air on your show, and we demand an apology on behalf of the Australian Army and all Armys around the world. This is unfair and presenting inaccurate information. You disregarded their achievements, and instead let your xenophobic, racist mindsets be biased instead. We want an apology."

They even trended the hashtags #Channel9Apologise and #Channel9ApologiseToBTS on Twitter.

The controversy prompted the network to say sorry with this statement on Jun 20: “As a light-hearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night's episode of 20 To One, which highlighted the 'Greatest Global Crazes', did not breach any broadcast regulations, and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group. We apologise to any who may have been offended by last night's episode."

BTS made history in early Jun when they performed two nights to sold-out crowds at London’s Wembley stadium