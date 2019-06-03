BTS makes history as first Korean act to perform at Wembley Stadium

The K-pop band sold out the first night of their two-night gig in just 90 minutes.

BTS has made history by becoming the first Korean act to perform at Wembley Stadium. They sold out the first night of their two-night gig in just 90 minutes.

The seven-member band performed in front of 60,000 fans on Jun 1 as part of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. The concert was also streamed live around the world. During the show, they paid tribute to Freddie Mercury, attempted English accents and even cried when fans surprised them by singing Young Forever.

According to the BBC, the group talked about how it was a big deal for them to perform in the UK. RM said: "You guys always had the greatest artists, historically, in the music industry – The Beatles, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Adele. We don't even have to make a list. So the UK was like the big, big wall to me. But tonight we, and you guys, just broke the wall."

They even paid tribute to Freddie Mercury during the concert, saying that they grew up watching videos of Live Aid. Jin then led the crowd in a version of Mercury’s “ay-oh” chant.

BTS performed 24 songs during the show, including hits such as Not Today, IDOL and FAKE LOVE.

The group went to No 1 on the UK album chart in April with Map Of The Soul: Persona, the first Korean act to do so.

At a pre-show press conference, rapper/singer Suga spoke about the nerves ahead of their big show. "I barely got any sleep last night, that's how nervous we are, but the nerves will just make us work harder."

This is not their first concert in the UK though; they played at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in October last year.