BTS to release final Love Yourself album in August

Love Yourself: Answer will comprise seven new tracks, as well as songs from BTS' previous releases.

SINGAPORE: K-pop sensation BTS will release a new record – the fourth and final part of its Love Yourself album series – next month, it was announced Monday (Jul 16) night.

The group took to its official Twitter account to tease the drop, which is slated for Aug 24, according to South Korean media.







Love Yourself: Answer will be a collection of seven fresh tracks, as well as songs from BTS' previous releases, Yonhap News reported, citing management agency Big Hit Entertainment.

Reservations for the album begin on Wednesday, it added.

The third instalment of the series, Love Yourself: Tear, was just released in May, after which it became the first K-pop album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

Earlier this week, Coca-Cola Korea announced it would be releasing special-edition cans and bottles bearing images of BTS' seven members at the end of this month.

There have been thousands of tweets since from BTS fans, known as ARMYs, asking that the collection be made available in other markets, including Singapore, Indonesia and the United States.



Coca-Cola to release special-edition BTS cans end of July https://t.co/fNnkLWnxvW pic.twitter.com/WC4CxO08ph — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) July 16, 2018

