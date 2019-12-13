Burger joint Five Guys Singapore to finally open on Dec 16 at Plaza Singapura

A hamburger will set you back S$13, large fries S$11 and S$5 for a drink. You can get up to 15 toppings for free, though.

After the initial announcement in June, burger joint Five Guys is officially opening on Monday (Dec 16) at Plaza Singapura.

This is the American casual restaurant chain’s first outlet in Singapore and only the second in Asia, after Hong Kong.

The outlet on the ground floor of the mall takes up 460 sqm and it currently only has an indoor seating area for 52 people. It will eventually have an outdoor seating area to accommodate a total of 160 people.

The chain is known for making all its burgers and fries fresh daily with the burgers hand-made on-site seven days a week.

For its burger menu, prices will start from S$11 for the little hamburger, then S$13 for the hamburger; S$15 for the cheeseburger and the bacon burger; and S$17 for the bacon cheeseburger.

You can choose up to 15 free toppings – asking for “All the way” will get you mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup and mustard. Extra toppings include relish, onions, japaleno peppers, green peppers, A1 steak sauce, bar-b-q sauce and hot sauce.

Cutting down on carbs? You can also have your burgers without buns.

Other favourites include the all-beef hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes and hand-cut fries that are double-fried in peanut oil. A large pack of Cajun-style or Five Guys-style fries costs S$11, while a regular drink is S$5.

Five Guys is brought in by Zouk Group. “Five Guys is an exciting addition to our portfolio, and we were fortunate to be presented with an opportune space in the city that is highly accessible, so that fans of Five Guys can come together to enjoy their favourite burgers with ease," said CEO Andrew Li. "This first outlet will be the bedrock upon which we grow the brand in Singapore, and we look forward to more to come."