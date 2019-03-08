Calvin Klein to close luxury collections arm, will focus on denim and underwear

The decision comes after the sudden departure of former creative director Raf Simons late last year.

Calvin Klein has announced that it is shutting its luxury collections business. It will instead focus on its existing categories, including denim and underwear.

The closure comes after the sudden departure of Calvin Klein’s creative director Raf Simons late last year.

The designer, who changed the category’s name from Calvin Klein Collection to Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, cut short his contract after the CEO of parent company PVH Corp, Emanuel Chirico, said he was “disappointed by the lack of return on our investments in our Calvin Klein 205W39NYC halo business”.

Following Simons’ exit, the company said in January that it was looking for a successor. The Guardian reported that the closure will result in 100 redundancies across New York and Milan, while Vogue reported that layoffs have already occurred in the two offices and the brand refocuses on a “customer-first approach”.

Simons, who joined the company in 2016, was given total creative control of its lines, including Calvin Klein Collection, Calvin Klein Platinum, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Home, with the objective to unify them under one vision.

Simons’ designs and creative direction for the house made Calvin Klein one of the most anticipated shows of New York fashion week. He created high-profile advertising campaigns featuring the Kardashians.

As the brand’s denim and underwear lines still account for the lion’s share of the company’s revenues, the closure of its luxury line is not expected to draw blood.

Business of Fashion reported on Wednesday (Mar 6) that chief executive Steve Shiffman still wants to create an “aspirational” product, possibly along the lines of fellow American brand Tommy Hilfiger, which is also owned by PVH Corp.

