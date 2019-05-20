Calvin Klein forced to apologise over ‘queerbaiting’ kissing ad campaign

Fashion brand Calvin Klein was forced to apologise for its latest advertising campaign after it was criticised for “queerbaiting”.

The campaign, which debuted last week, featured model Bella Hadid kissing the Instagram-famous female digital character Lil Miquela, which resulted in a backlash from members of the LGBTQ community accusing it of suggesting a homosexual relationship so simply attract gay fans.

Advertisement

"The concept for our latest #MYCALVINS campaign is to promote of expression for a wide range of identities, including a spectrum of gender and sexual identities,” said the company.

Here at CALVIN KLEIN, we welcome all types of constructive feedback from our community. We see your comments and we appreciate them. We'd like to offer our thoughts in response to comments on our campaign video featuring Bella Hadid and Lil Miquela. pic.twitter.com/OIcIekyR9K — CALVIN KLEIN (@CalvinKlein) May 17, 2019





The 30-second advert seen on YouTube featured Hadid and Lil Miquela facing each other before the former kisses the latter, with the voice-over: “Life is about opening doors. Creating new dreams that you never knew could exist.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It did not go well with certain folks.

The Calvin Klein ad where Bella Hadid makes out with Lil Miquela...



1. Stop using lesbianism to sell your clothing.. we’re not garnish for men



2. Should have been me — Berkin Koluglu (@koluglu) May 16, 2019





CALVIN KLEIN RLY USED A ROBOT TO QUEER BAIT I– — raisa🌈 (@jauremeralds) May 16, 2019

“The specific campaign was created to challenge conventional norms and stereotypes in advertising. In this particular video, we explored the blurred lines between reality and imagination,” Calvin Klein said, in a statement.



