Can glasses and facial hair affect your risk of COVID-19 infection?

After all, they're things that make you touch your face more often and you really shouldn't be.

When it comes to the fight against coronavirus, experts couldn't stress the importance of not touching your face enough. But if you wear glasses, that is near impossible when you're constantly having to push them up your sweaty nose. Does that mean you should switch to contact lenses during this period?



Some experts are encouraging people to stick to glasses. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), for instance, noted on its website that “contact lens wearers touch their eyes more than the average person”. “Substituting glasses for lenses can decrease irritation and force you to pause before touching your eye,” said Dr Sonal Tuli from AAO.



(Photo: Unsplash/Zarak Khan)

Furthermore, glasses or sunglasses can shield your eyes from infected respiratory droplets, according to the AAO. However, don't fall under the false sense of security that your glasses will 100-per-cent keep your eyes safe; your peepers can still be exposed from the sides, tops and bottoms of your eyewear.

“If you’re caring for a sick patient or potentially exposed person, safety goggles may offer a stronger defense,” advised the AAO.



CAN MEN SKIP SHAVING?



Then, there’s facial hair. While it is convenient for many men to forgo shaving during the circuit-breaker period (you’re not meeting anyone anyway), here’s why you may need to be clean shaven. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), facial hair can interfere with the seal of your N95 mask.



The same preventative measure is echoed by the UK’s Health and Safety Executive, which noted on its website that “if there are any gaps around the edges of the mask, ‘dirty’ air will pass through these gaps and into your lungs”.



(Photo: Unsplash/Supply)

It was prophetic of the CDC to create the chart below back in 2017. You have to admit, it is a rather entertaining summary of facial hair styles but more pertinent to the current situation is how the different styles can work against the use of masks.

Basically, if your facial hair can be contained within the mask – that includes various styles of moustaches – you’re pretty much in the clear. But the same can’t be said of stubble, beards and Tony Stark’s goatee.



(Art: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

So, does that mean regular men can’t skip shaving at all? If you’re donning the reusable or surgical masks to make chicken rice runs, that’s not an issue because these masks don’t require a tight seal to work.



Also, having a beard or facial hair does not "trap" the virus closer to your face, said Houston-based board certified dermatologist Dr Monee Thomas on ABC News. "The beard shares much of the same flora as facial skin. Therefore, most of the same precautions we take with our face to keep it clean and healthy should also apply to the beard,” she said.

