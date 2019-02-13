Captain Marvel fans: More tickets released for the fan event on Feb 14

The tickets will be released, along with the start of the event, at 5pm.

If you weren't able to get a ticket to the Captain Marvel Fan Event tomorrow (Feb 14), here's another chance to try your luck.



In response to an “overwhelming number of requests” from fans, Marvel Studios has set aside “a limited number of tickets” to be made available tomorrow on a first-come-first-served basis.



The new batch of tickets will be released at 5pm tomorrow. Entry to the Fan Event will also begin at the same time at Sands Expo And Convention Centre, level B2, Hall F.



The Fan Event will be attended by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva) and directors, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.



(Photo: Instagram/Brie Larson)

All fans participating in this event will be subject to security clearances. Fans are advised to travel light on the day.



Singapore marks the first stop – the only in Asia – on the global press tour for the upcoming Captain Marvel film, premiering Mar 7.



Set to be the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film follows the transformation of former US Air Force fighter pilot Carol Denvers into one of the galaxy's mightiest heroes.

More information about the Captain Marvel Fan Event here.