Will Captain Marvel reverse everything Thanos did? Brie Larson answers in person

Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson and Gemma Chan, along with directors Anna Boden and Rylan Fleck, are in Singapore to promote the movie as the only stop in Asia.

Is Captain Marvel the answer to what Thanos did in Avengers: Infinity War? That was the question the room-full of journalists wanted to know at the Captain Marvel press conference today (Feb 14) at Sands Expo And Convention Centre.

And it was a question that Captain Marvel herself, played by Brie Larson, well, dodged: "That is a really great question that I cannot answer. But good job for trying," she said.



Advertisement

The cast of Captain Marvel is in Singapore to promote Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first female-led solo superhero movie. Set in the 1990s, the film is a prequel to the entire MCU and follows the story of Carol Danvers becoming one of the universe's most powerful heroes in time before Captain America and Iron Man came to prominence.



To prepare for her role, Larson's training included pushing a nearly-5,000-pound Jeep to get into shape. She also spent time "meditating on what female strength means and looks like".

"I kind of went on this path where I trained every day for nine moths. It changed how I viewed the world. Like, I see a guy with a jean jacket on, and I say to myself, oh I could totally throw him."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Larson didn't stop there. She had also sent videos of her pushing the Jeep to Samuel L. Jackson "just to brag". "When you're pushing a Jeep up a hill for 60 seconds, I feel like you're allowed to brag," she laughed.



Brie Larson showing Samuel L. Jackson a video of her pushing a Jeep as part of her training for her role as Captain Marvel. (Photo: Alif)

The Best Actress Oscar winner, who also plays the cosmic hero’s alter ego Carol Danvers, is here with Jackson, who plays fan favourite superspy Nick Fury, and Crazy Rich Asians’ Gemma Chan, who is taking on the role of Minn-Erva (also known as Doctor Minerva – a Kree geneticist and spy).



From her role as the big-hearted Astrid Leong in Crazy Rich Asians, Chan shifted into kick-ass mode as Minn-Erva and loved it. "The characters couldn’t be further apart. Astrid is gentle and kind; Minerva is kind of the opposite," said Chan.

Gemma Chan. (Photo: Alif)

"I had to do kickboxing and sniper training. My main challenge was trying not to hit myself in the face with my rifle and it was an ongoing concern that I would accidentally do that! But I loved it. It was great to play a character that was fantastic."



Still on the topic of action, Jackson played it cool when asked if fans would get to see Nick Fury in fight scenes. "Erm, yes," he said.



Samuel L Jackson and Brie Larson. (Photo: Alif)

The cast was also joined by the film’s directors Anna Boden and Rylan Fleck. Singapore kicks off the film’s global press tour and is the cast's first and only stop in Asia.



(Photo: Alif)

Captain Marvel opens in Singapore on Mar 7