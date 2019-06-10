Backin' it out: Cardi B cancels her F1 appearance in Singapore

The rapper will not be performing here due to “a major rescheduling of her September and October tour”.

Cardi B will not be performing at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s the official statement from race promoter Singapore GP: “We regret to announce that Cardi B has had to cancel her scheduled performance at this year’s Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2019 due a major rescheduling of her September and October tour. While undoubtedly disappointing, we hope to work with Cardi B again in the near future.”

The announcement came amid several concert cancellations from the singer in May as she recovered from plastic surgery. She said in an Instagram live video last month that she didn’t want to cancel her concerts as she “loves money” but had to do so because of doctor’s orders. "I'm a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows ... like I'm cancelling millions of dollars in shows."

The 26-year-old rapper added: "My doctor was like, 'Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you're not fully healed. I gotta get better. The way that my body be swelling up when I catch planes and s***, it's so scary that I be freaking out. Like I really be freaking out."

"I just really wanted like to apologise to my fans. I told the people that book me like, let people know ahead of time that I'm going to cancel the shows. I just want to say I'm sorry, guys."

Cardi B was originally on the roster to perform during the Singapore GP in September along with other big acts such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Swedish House Mafia and Muse.

