What went down during Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s New York Fashion Week fight

I could not believe how humiliating it all felt: Minaj opens up about the incident.

SINGAPORE: Harsh words were said, something was thrown, social media went crazy, and there was some talk about women and equality.

Elsewhere, Serena Williams was busy with her own controversy.

With the tennis superstar’s US Open incident currently playing out, you might have overlooked that other buzz-worthy altercation that happened around the same time between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, which reportedly have a long-running feud.

The fight between the two pop stars took place last Friday (Sep 7) during the Harper’s Bazaar Icon party during New York Fashion Week. The event came to an end after the two women got involved in a heated exchange, with Cardi B leaving with a visible bump above her eye and barefoot, after reportedly throwing a show at Minaj.

According to sources who talked to People, Cardi – who was wearing a red Dolce & Gabbana gown – “left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out.”

Another insider said the confrontation took place on the second-floor balcony of the venue during a Christina Aguilera performance.

According to TMZ, Cardi had approached Minaj over “lies Nicki was spreading”. The incident was captured on video, where the former could be heard repeatedly shouting “b**** come here”, with security trying to break up the argument.

Cardi later posted a statement on Instagram, presumably addressing Minaj. “I’ve let a lot of s*** slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f*** up the way I eat! You’ve threaten(ed) other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f****** with them!!”

The supposed final straw had something to do with Minaj questioning her skills as a parent to new baby Kulture.

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f****** off!!” the statement continued.

For her part, Minaj has come out to describe what happened as “mortifying and humiliating”. She brought it up during her Queen Radio show on Mon (Sep 10).

“I was wearing a Gaultier gown off the mother f****** runway and I could not believe how humiliating it all felt.”

She added: “I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody. I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting…these lies are ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, fellow celebrities have also been chipping in. In an interview with E! News, Kelly Rowland said: “I think in a time where Serena Williams is fighting for equality – I love both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and I think that they are extremely talented – and in a time when she is fighting for women's equality, we just can't be fighting."

She added: “There's no time for us as women to fight and they are just so talented and I just genuinely love them both so much, but it's just not the time. We have way bigger issues as women, you know what I mean? So I don't know. I'm Switzerland, I don't f****** know.”

Other stars aren’t playing neutral. In a since-deleted comment on Cardi B’s Instagram post, model Adriana Lima voiced her support. Meanwhile, others like Vanessa Hudgens went for Minaj.

Even Cardi B-nemesis Azealia Banks got in on the act, going on Instagram Live to say: “She doesn't understand the rules of black female etiquette... She doesn't understand that black women in 2018, we fight with our words and not with our hands.”