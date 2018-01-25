Cartoon Network-themed cruise to set sail from Singapore in late 2018

SINGAPORE: Fans of Jake the Dog may be excited to set sail in a cruise ship with its face emblazoned across the bow of the vessel, come later this year.

Turner Asia Pacific, which distributes Cartoon Network in the region, announced on Thursday (Jan 25) that it was partnering cruise management company Oceanic Group to launch a themed cruise ship featuring popular Cartoon Network characters.

The ship, Cartoon Network Wave, is the first cruise liner to undergo a "full Cartoon Network transformation", the media company said in a joint press release with Oceanic Group.

Set to make its maiden voyage from its home port of Singapore in late 2018, it will have 11 guest decks and can accommodate 2,000 guests.



The ship is inspired by characters from iconic shows such as Adventure Time, Powerpuff Girls and Ben 10, according to the release.

The planned attractions include a Johnny Bravo-themed alfresco burger bar called Bravo's Place, a Toonix pool and a rope adventure park.



Artist impression of the Toonix pool on Cartoon Network Wave. (Image: Cartoon Network Wave)

Artist impression of Rope Adventure Park on Cartoon Network Wave. (Image: Cartoon Network Wave)

There will be 800 cabins and suites, including two triplex - or three-storey - suites.

Artist impression of the kids area in Cartoon Network Wave’s triplex suite. (Image: Cartoon Network Wave)

Cartoon Network Wave will be docked at Singapore Cruise Centre and sail to 13 destinations in the region including Malaysia, Thailand, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and Japan.

Dates and itineraries for its routes will be announced in the coming months, and prices start at US$150 (S$200) a night, according to the Cartoon Network Wave website.