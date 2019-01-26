He was 'an angel on earth': Stars bid their final goodbyes to Aloysius Pang

Lifestyle

He was 'an angel on earth': Stars bid their final goodbyes to Aloysius Pang

Zoe Tay, Priscelia Chan, Chen Hanwei and more came to pay their respects to their late colleague.

Zoe Tay at Aloysius Pang's wake 2
Zoe Tay at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
By May Seah
(Updated: )

Bookmark

Stars of Singapore television turned out in full force to pay their last respects to their friend and colleague Aloysius Pang as his body lay at the wake held at MacPherson Lane on Saturday (Jan 26).

They included Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu, Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw, Chen Hanwei, Chen Liping, Ian Fang and Chen Shu Cheng.

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee at Aloysius Pang's wake
Fann Wong and Christopher Lee at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

“No words could have relieved the pain Aloysius’ family and loved ones are going through, but I hope they can find some comfort in knowing that their Aloysius was an angel on earth,” Priscelia Chan told CNA Lifestyle.

Priscelia Chan at the wake of Aloysius Pang
Priscelia Chan at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

She said goodbye to Pang at his wake by saying: “Fly free and shine on in heaven, Aloysius. You are so loved, for the love you radiated was gentle and pure. You will live on in our hearts.”

READ: Actors Ian Fang, Desmond Tan remember their best friend Aloysius Pang: 'He's a genius actor'

“It still feels surreal,” said Shane Pow, who was close to Pang in age. “Only at the wake did it really hit me.”

Shane Pow at the wake of Aloysius Pang
Shane Pow at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

He continued, “I kind of scolded him for pang seh-ing us (playing him and Ian Fang out) because right before he left, we had said that once he got back, we would meet up. But the moment I finished 'scolding' him, I felt that he was smiling at me. I don’t know how to explain this, but at that moment, I know he was there."

Pow added, "I also told him I’d take care of his loved ones for him and also finish what he had started – his scripts, everything we talked about and everything we wanted to achieve. Seeing how much he is adored by everyone brings joy to my heart. I hope he sees it too.”

Rayson Tan and Chen Shucheng at Aloysius Pang's wake
Rayson Tan and Chen Shucheng at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Rayson Tan said, “I really saw him as a brother... He was a very good and mature boy.”

READ: Aloysius Pang: A young life devoted to acting, despite being bullied

A teary Zoe Tay said, "It’s really regrettable that this has happened. He was an actor with great potential; a boy with a strong will."

zoe tay at aloysius pang's wake
Actress Zoe Tay at Aloysius Pang's wake on Saturday (Jan 26). (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Tay also shared her feelings via an Instagram Story, writing in Chinese: “After seeing you, my tears are still flowing uncontrollably. Rest in peace, our wonderful boy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

他，外人看起来，总是腼腆，总是安静。乱糟糟的片场，他总是显得特别耀眼，个子高高，帅帅的，像是不食人间烟火的精灵。但他总是匆忙，帮着不是他应该的忙，他搬道具，为同事打伞，陪着路人聊天，他总是时不时带来一堆点心甜品饮料，让人担心他入不敷出。 但如果你认识他，你会知道他很健谈，他聊电影，聊表演，聊影视，他聊到梦想的时候，我甚至可以看见他眼睛里的光，我相信那是他的快乐天堂。我很喜欢我们一起拍戏的时光，因为我们分享着同一个梦想，那一段日子过得很充实时间也过的特别快，四兄妹一起唱歌，一起玩耍，一起工作，分享彼此的小秘密.. 今天姐姐要去走你最后那一段路了....你走后，时间变慢了..睡眠变少，我和哥哥 @jeremychanmy 聊起你，但痛苦和思念都比我们大声、回忆的碎片来不及被我们拼凑就被心底的空洞吃掉了.... 我知道时间会渐渐的恢复正常，回过头来会是淡淡的，永远的曾经。但这几天，你走慢了我们所有人的时间，姐姐自私的希望它更慢一点，好让我们所有人能够多陪陪你。。 @aloypang 💙🖤

A post shared by 刘子绚 jesseca liu (@jesssseca) on

Jesseca Liu also posted to Instagram, writing, “Today, I am walking your last road with you. After you left, time slowed and sleep became shorter. We talked about you, but pain and longing drowned us out. The memories could not be pieced together before they were swallowed by the abyss at the bottom of our hearts. I know that things will slowly return to normal in time, but today, you’ve slowed time for everyone. I selfishly wish it would slow even more, so that we could all spend a little more time with you.”

Chen Hanwei at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang
Chen Hanwei at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Chen Hanwei posted on Instagram: “I have a very strange feeling. I believe Wenyong has managed to find Aloysius. I feel a nameless sense of peace.”

Actor Huang Wenyong died in 2013 and was also deeply mourned by friends and colleagues in the industry.

Chen Liping at Aloysius Pang's wake
Chen Liping (right) at the wake of the late Aloysius Pang on Jan 26, 2019. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)
jeanette aw at aloysius pang
Actress Jeanette Aw at the wake of Aloysius Pang on Saturday (Jan 26). (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Pang died on Wednesday in a military training accident during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training exercise in New Zealand. 

At a press conference on Thursday, SAF senior commanders said Pang was crushed between the gun barrel of a howitzer and its cabin after he was "unable to get out of the way" as the barrel was lowered.

The 28-year-old actor was an armament technician with the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, and was on reservist at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand as part of an annual Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) exercise called Exercise Thunder Warrior.

Pang will be accorded the full honours of a military funeral, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Friday (Jan 25). He will be cremated today at Mandai Crematorium.

Source: CNA/my

Tagged Topics

Bookmark