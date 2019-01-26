He was 'an angel on earth': Stars bid their final goodbyes to Aloysius Pang

Zoe Tay, Priscelia Chan, Chen Hanwei and more came to pay their respects to their late colleague.

Stars of Singapore television turned out in full force to pay their last respects to their friend and colleague Aloysius Pang as his body lay at the wake held at MacPherson Lane on Saturday (Jan 26).

They included Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu, Zoe Tay, Jeanette Aw, Chen Hanwei, Chen Liping, Ian Fang and Chen Shu Cheng.

“No words could have relieved the pain Aloysius’ family and loved ones are going through, but I hope they can find some comfort in knowing that their Aloysius was an angel on earth,” Priscelia Chan told CNA Lifestyle.

She said goodbye to Pang at his wake by saying: “Fly free and shine on in heaven, Aloysius. You are so loved, for the love you radiated was gentle and pure. You will live on in our hearts.”

“It still feels surreal,” said Shane Pow, who was close to Pang in age. “Only at the wake did it really hit me.”

He continued, “I kind of scolded him for pang seh-ing us (playing him and Ian Fang out) because right before he left, we had said that once he got back, we would meet up. But the moment I finished 'scolding' him, I felt that he was smiling at me. I don’t know how to explain this, but at that moment, I know he was there."

Pow added, "I also told him I’d take care of his loved ones for him and also finish what he had started – his scripts, everything we talked about and everything we wanted to achieve. Seeing how much he is adored by everyone brings joy to my heart. I hope he sees it too.”

Rayson Tan said, “I really saw him as a brother... He was a very good and mature boy.”

A teary Zoe Tay said, "It’s really regrettable that this has happened. He was an actor with great potential; a boy with a strong will."

Tay also shared her feelings via an Instagram Story, writing in Chinese: “After seeing you, my tears are still flowing uncontrollably. Rest in peace, our wonderful boy.”

Jesseca Liu also posted to Instagram, writing, “Today, I am walking your last road with you. After you left, time slowed and sleep became shorter. We talked about you, but pain and longing drowned us out. The memories could not be pieced together before they were swallowed by the abyss at the bottom of our hearts. I know that things will slowly return to normal in time, but today, you’ve slowed time for everyone. I selfishly wish it would slow even more, so that we could all spend a little more time with you.”

Chen Hanwei posted on Instagram: “I have a very strange feeling. I believe Wenyong has managed to find Aloysius. I feel a nameless sense of peace.”

Actor Huang Wenyong died in 2013 and was also deeply mourned by friends and colleagues in the industry.

Pang died on Wednesday in a military training accident during a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training exercise in New Zealand.

At a press conference on Thursday, SAF senior commanders said Pang was crushed between the gun barrel of a howitzer and its cabin after he was "unable to get out of the way" as the barrel was lowered.

The 28-year-old actor was an armament technician with the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, and was on reservist at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand as part of an annual Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) exercise called Exercise Thunder Warrior.



Pang will be accorded the full honours of a military funeral, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Friday (Jan 25). He will be cremated today at Mandai Crematorium.

