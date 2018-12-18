The year that was: Remembering the stars and legends we lost in 2018

In Memoriam: CNA Lifestyle celebrates the lives of some of the celebrities and lifestyle personalities we said goodbye to this year.

It was a year where we lost prominent personalities in entertainment, fashion, literature and food.

Cherished artists and greats, from Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin and Singapore music legend Zul Sutan, to Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee and physicist Stephen Hawking, to the shocking passing of chef, author and television personality Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade.

CNA Lifestyle looks back at the musicians, actors and other notable stars we've had to say goodbye to in 2018.