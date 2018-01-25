Celebrity couple Song Seung-heon and Liu Yifei break up: Report

SEOUL: South Korean actor Song Seung-heon and Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei have split up, according to Yonhap news agency on Thursday (Jan 25).

Citing Song's management agency Better ENT, Yonhap said the couple decided to end their relationship of three years due to their busy schedules.

They have decided to "remain as friends", said the agency.

Song, 41, and his former beau grew close while shooting Chinese romantic film The Third Way of Love in 2014. They confirmed their relationship in August 2015.

Last year, it was announced that Liu, 30, would play the lead role of Mulan in the Disney live-action remake of the popular eponymous cartoon.