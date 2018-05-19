Celebrity guests show their royal wedding fashion best at Windsor

WINDSOR, England: Windsor Castle became an eclectic catwalk of colourful frocks and shapely hats on Saturday as celebrity guests offered up an array of royal wedding outfit styles, eagerly watched by fashionistas around the world.

As attendees like Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal, tennis champion Serena Williams and fashion designer Victoria Beckham arrived for the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, all eyes were on what they were wearing.

Advertisement

Photographers snapped royal family members and celebrities, shining a global spotlight on their outfits' designers, many of whom took to social media to tell their followers who was wearing their clothes.

There were plenty of colours but green proved popular. Queen Elizabeth wore a lime coat over a lime, lemon and purple printed dress while the bride's mother, Doria Ragland, wore a pale green dress and coat with white embroidery by red carpet favourite Oscar de la Renta.

Prince Harry's cousin Kitty Spencer wore a Dolce & Gabbana floral green corset dress and while Princess Beatrice chose a teal silk organza frock.

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, wore a pleated pale green dress with a floral pattern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a nod to British designers, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey wore outfits by Stella McCartney.

The brand said Clooney had picked a honey yellow midi dress with a tie detail on the side which she accessorised with a hat in the same colour. Winfrey wore a blush pink tiered dress with a lace trim, along with a large flowery hat and sunglasses.

Actress Priyanka Chopra opted for a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble. Kate Middleton picked an Alexander McQueen pale yellow wool silk coat.

Williams, who shared videos of herself getting ready with her Instagram followers, wore a pale pink Versace dress with long sleeves and folds at the front.

Hats and fascinators came in all shapes and sizes, decorated with flowers, feathers and often, netting.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Giles Elgood)