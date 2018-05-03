Celine Dion’s Singapore concert tickets will be priced from S$150 to S$1,200

Fan club members can get advance tickets from May 10, while general public ticket sales begin on May 17.

SINGAPORE: Come July 3 and 4, Celine Dion will be performing her first concert in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom. And she’s fully determined to give her local fans exactly what they want.

The multiple Grammy award-winning diva tells CNA Lifestyle that she wants her Singapore fans to “send me a list of the songs you want me to sing”.

“I don’t want to sound pretentious but there are some things from my repertoire that I cannot go on tour, on stage and not sing them,” she said during a group phone interview with the Singapore press ahead of her two-night concert in Singapore.

“I cannot do this show and not sing The Power of Love, My Heart Will Go On, and Because You Love Me.”

She added: “I’m going to sing the songs you want me to sing… the songs you hopefully want to hear. If you want to send me a list of the songs you want me to sing, I will sing them."

Tickets have been priced at S$150 for restricted view tickets and go all the way to S$1,200 for VVIP tickets. The VVIP package also comes with exclusive Celine Dion merchandise and an invite to a pre-concert reception.



Advanced tickets will go on sale on May 10 at 10am. Members of her official fan club TeamCeline will be able to purchase them before the general public through this advance pre-sale on May 10 and 11.

There is also an opportunity for SingTel customers to purchase their tickets a little earlier on May 16 from 10am onwards.

General public ticket sales will commence on 17 May from 10am. All tickets will be available only at www.marinabaysands.com/ticketing and Sistic.



Dion reiterated that performances in Singapore will not be the same as those in Las Vegas, where she will wrap up her seven-year residency Celine at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 9.

In late March, Dion announced she had cancelled all her Vegas concerts until late May after revealing she’d been suffering from a middle ear disorder of the Eustachian tube - a persistent health problem that required her to undergo minor surgery.

She is due to resume her Las Vegas show on May 22 before embarking on her tour, which is scheduled to kick off on Jun 26 in Tokyo and will see her perform in Macau, Jakarta, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, and of course, Singapore.

“We said this year we’re going to change it a little bit and we’re going to places that we’ve never been before!” she said when asked if Vegas is getting a little claustrophobic after two long-running residencies.

“And I want to meet some fans that I’ve never met before."

