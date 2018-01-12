Celine Dion to perform in Singapore for the first time

SINGAPORE: Celine Dion will be making her Singapore concert debut on Jul 3 and 4 this year.

The French Canadian songstress will be performing at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom.

Not only is this Dion's first-ever performance in Singapore, it also marks her first visit to Asia since her Taking Chances tour in 2008.



According to the organisers, ticket prices will be announced on a later date with sales expected to start in a couple of months’ time.

Members of TeamCeline (Dion's official fan club) will get to purchase tickets before the public through an advance pre-sale. Marina Bay Sands loyalty card members and Singtel mobile subscribers will also have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the public on-sale date.



Singapore is a long-awaited stop on Dion’s all-new Asian tour, which is scheduled to kick off Jun 26 in Tokyo and will see her perform in Macau, Jakarta, Taipei, Bangkok and Manila.



Considered one of the best-selling female artistes of all time, Dion has won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Album for Falling Into You (1996), and Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for My Heart Will Go On (1998). Her recordings have also landed two Academy Awards: Best Original Song in 1992 for the title song of Beauty and the Beast (with Peabo Bryson) and in 1998 for My Heart Will Go On (From Titanic).

Dion has also won seven American Music Awards, 20 Juno Awards (Canada) and an astonishing 40 Felix Awards (Quebec).

The diva will be in Singapore as part of the Sands Live Concert series, which has seen the likes of Aaron Kwok, Rolling Stones and Michael Buble performing here over the years.